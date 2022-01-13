Pomegranate Powder Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Pomegranate powder is made from pomegranate. Studies have shown that nutritious pomegranates are good for the heart. Pomegranate is rich in vitamins and minerals such as vitamins C, sodium, calcium, niacin, thiamine and riboflavin, which regulate blood pressure, increase blood flow to the heart, prevent arteriosclerosis, and reduce cholesterol accumulation.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pomegranate Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Pomegranate Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-pomegranate-powder-2022-2028-26

Global Pomegranate Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Pomegranate Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pomegranate Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Spray Drying Pomegranate Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pomegranate Powder include Navitas Organics, BioFinest, Okami Bio, Nubeleaf, SV Agro Food, Shreedha Phyto Extracts, Rainbow Expochem Company, Vee Natural and Organicway. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pomegranate Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pomegranate Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pomegranate Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Spray Drying Pomegranate Powder

Freeze-dried Pomegranate Powder

Global Pomegranate Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pomegranate Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Juice Beverage

Baked Foods

Jam

Others

Global Pomegranate Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Pomegranate Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pomegranate Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pomegranate Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pomegranate Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Pomegranate Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Navitas Organics

BioFinest

Okami Bio

Nubeleaf

SV Agro Food

Shreedha Phyto Extracts

Rainbow Expochem Company

Vee Natural

Organicway

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/food-and-beverages/global-pomegranate-powder-2022-2028-26

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pomegranate Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pomegranate Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pomegranate Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pomegranate Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pomegranate Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pomegranate Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pomegranate Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pomegranate Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pomegranate Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pomegranate Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pomegranate Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pomegranate Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pomegranate Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pomegranate Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pomegranate Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pomegranate Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/grand-research-store/

Similar Reports:

Global and China Pomegranate Powder Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global Pomegranate Powder Sales Market Report 2021

Global Pomegranate Powder Sales Market Report 2021

Global Pomegranate Powder Market Research Report 2021