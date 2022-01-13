Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Thrombopoietin (TPO), the major physiological regulator of platelet formation, binds to and activates TPO receptor on megakaryocytes, thereby promoting platelet production. Recombinant human thrombopoietin (rhTPO) is a novel therapeutic option for patients with immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) in China.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) in global, including the following market information:

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KG)

Global top five Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

rhTPO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) include Qilu Pharmaceutical, R&D Systems, Merck, Shionogi, MedChemExpress, PeproTech and Kelun, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

rhTPO

Fusion Protein

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medication

Scientific Research

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KG)

Key companies Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qilu Pharmaceutical

R&D Systems

Merck

Shionogi

MedChemExpress

PeproTech

Kelun

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin (rhTPO) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 R

