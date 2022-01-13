Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Erythropoietin (EPO), also known as haematopoietin or haemopoietin, is a glycoprotein cytokine secreted by the kidney in response to cellular hypoxia; it stimulates red blood cell production (erythropoiesis) in the bone marrow. Low levels of EPO (around 10 mU/mL) are constantly secreted sufficient to compensate for normal red blood cell turnover. Common causes of cellular hypoxia resulting in elevated levels of EPO (up to 10 000 mU/mL) include any anemia, and hypoxemia due to chronic lung disease.

Erythropoietin is produced by interstitial fibroblasts in the kidney in close association with the peritubular capillary and proximal convoluted tubule. It is also produced in perisinusoidal cells in the liver. Liver production predominates in the fetal and perinatal period; renal production predominates in adulthood. It is homologous with thrombopoietin.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711046/global-recombinant-erythropoietin-drugs-2022-2028-523

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs in global, including the following market information:

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KG)

Global top five Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

rhEPO Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs include Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Roche, 3SBio Group, Celltrion, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and LG Life Sciences Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

rhEPO

Erythropoiesis-Stimulating Agents (ESA)

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chronic Kidney Disease

Cancer Related Anemia

Others

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KG)

Key companies Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Johnson & Johnson

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Roche

3SBio Group

Celltrion, Inc

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

LG Life Sciences Ltd

Biocon Limited

Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-recombinant-erythropoietin-drugs-2022-2028-523-6711046

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recombinan

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Sales Market Report 2021

Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Research Report 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Recombinant Erythropoietin Drugs Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)