Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF or GCSF), also known as colony-stimulating factor 3 (CSF 3), is a glycoprotein that stimulates the bone marrow to produce granulocytes and stem cells and release them into the bloodstream.

Functionally, it is a cytokine and hormone, a type of colony-stimulating factor, and is produced by a number of different tissues. The pharmaceutical analogs of naturally occurring G-CSF are called filgrastim and lenograstim.

G-CSF also stimulates the survival, proliferation, differentiation, and function of neutrophil precursors and mature neutrophils.

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711045/global-recombinant-human-granulocyte-colonystimulating-2022-2028-97

This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating in global, including the following market information:

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KG)

Global top five Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Lenograstim (Granocyte) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating include Amgen, Qilu Pharmaceutical, Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical, Kyowa Hakko Kirin, Gensci, Amoytop Biotech, Hangzhou Jiuyuan, Huaxin and Triprime, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Lenograstim (Granocyte)

Filgrastim (Neupogen, Zarzio, Nivestim, Ratiograstim)

Others

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemotherapy Induced Neutropenia

Before Blood Donation

Stem Cell Transplants

Others

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KG)

Key companies Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Amgen

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Gensci

Amoytop Biotech

Hangzhou Jiuyuan

Huaxin

Triprime

Sinovac

Zhaoke

Kawin

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-recombinant-human-granulocyte-colonystimulating-2022-2028-97-6711045

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufact

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Sales Market Report 2021

Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Research Report 2021

Covid-19 Impact on Global Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

2020-2025 Global and Regional Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Industry Production, Sales and Consumption Status and Prospects Professional Market Research Report (Enhanced Version)