Recombinant Human Interferon Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Recombinant human interferon protein (IFN-y) is a bioactive protein primarily used for cell culture applications in many diagnostic laboratories. It is currently being used in many research activities such as immunology, oncology, stem cell research and virology. Recombinant human interferon proteins are not just limited to the process of discharging of reactive oxygen species. They are also involved in other growth functions such as bone growth and bone resorption. Recombinant human interferon protein is one of the recombinant proteins available currently, the only difference is that it is sourced from CHO-cell line. Common practice to such medium is associated with complications which might lead to failure in cell cultures. The status of recombinant human interferon protein is strictly regulated as it require strict temperature control, which is around -70?C or below for retaining full action activity. Recombinant human interferon protein is mostly available in beta and alpha form, though other forms have started emerging in the market.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Human Interferon in global, including the following market information:
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KG)
Global top five Recombinant Human Interferon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recombinant Human Interferon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Gamma Inhibitors Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Human Interferon include Roche, Merck, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Gensci, Huaxin, Triprime, Sinovac and Zhaoke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recombinant Human Interferon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Gamma Inhibitors
- Alpha Inhibitors
- Others
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Others
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interferon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interferon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interferon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KG)
- Key companies Recombinant Human Interferon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- Merck
- Bayer
- Biogen Idec
- Gensci
- Huaxin
- Triprime
- Sinovac
- Zhaoke
- Kawin
- Abcam plc
- R&D Systems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- BioLegend
- Invitrogen
- OriGene
- Biorbyt
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Recombinant Human Interferon Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Recombinant Human Interferon Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Recombinant Human Interferon Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Recombinant Human Interferon Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Recombinant Human Interferon Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Recombinant Human Interferon Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Recombinant Human Interferon Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Recombinant Human Interferon Companies
3.8.2 List of Glob
