MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

MPP is an alloy of about 2% molybdenum, 81% nickel, and 17% iron. Very low core loss, low hysteresis and therefore low signal distortion. Very good temperature stability. High cost. Maximum saturation flux of about 0.8 tesla. Used in high-Q filters, resonant circuits, loading coils, transformers, chokes, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of MPP Magnetics Powder Core in global, including the following market information:

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five MPP Magnetics Powder Core companies in 2021 (%)

The global MPP Magnetics Powder Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

14µ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of MPP Magnetics Powder Core include MAGNETICS, CSC (Changsung Corp.), Hitachi, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM), Samwha Electronics and DMEGC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the MPP Magnetics Powder Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

14µ

26µ

60µ

125µ

125-200µ

Above 200µ

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Solar Power

Automotive

Household Appliances

UPS

Wind Power

Others

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

MAGNETICS

CSC (Changsung Corp.)

Hitachi

Dongbu Electronic Materials

Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)

Samwha Electronics

DMEGC

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Overall Market Size

2.1 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top MPP Magnetics Powder Core Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Sales by Companies

3.5 Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 MPP Magnetics Powder Core Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers MPP Magnetics Powder Core Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 MPP Magnetics Powder Core Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 MPP Magnetics Powder Core Companies

