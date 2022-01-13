MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
MPP is an alloy of about 2% molybdenum, 81% nickel, and 17% iron. Very low core loss, low hysteresis and therefore low signal distortion. Very good temperature stability. High cost. Maximum saturation flux of about 0.8 tesla. Used in high-Q filters, resonant circuits, loading coils, transformers, chokes, etc.
This report contains market size and forecasts of MPP Magnetics Powder Core in global, including the following market information:
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five MPP Magnetics Powder Core companies in 2021 (%)
The global MPP Magnetics Powder Core market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
14µ Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of MPP Magnetics Powder Core include MAGNETICS, CSC (Changsung Corp.), Hitachi, Dongbu Electronic Materials, Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM), Samwha Electronics and DMEGC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the MPP Magnetics Powder Core manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 14µ
- 26µ
- 60µ
- 125µ
- 125-200µ
- Above 200µ
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Solar Power
- Automotive
- Household Appliances
- UPS
- Wind Power
- Others
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global MPP Magnetics Powder Core Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
- Key companies MPP Magnetics Powder Core sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- MAGNETICS
- CSC (Changsung Corp.)
- Hitachi
- Dongbu Electronic Materials
- Zhejiang KEDA Magnetoelectricity (KDM)
- Samwha Electronics
- DMEGC
