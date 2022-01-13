Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cytokines are a broad and loose category of small proteins (~5?20 kDa) that are important in cell signaling. Cytokines are peptides, and cannot cross the lipid bilayer of cells to enter the cytoplasm. Cytokines have been shown to be involved in autocrine signaling, paracrine signaling and endocrine signaling as immunomodulating agents. Their definite distinction from hormones is still part of ongoing research. Cytokines include chemokines, interferons, interleukins, lymphokines, and tumour necrosis factors, but generally not hormones or growth factors (despite some overlap in the terminology). Cytokines are produced by a broad range of cells, including immune cells like macrophages, B lymphocytes, T lymphocytes and mast cells, as well as endothelial cells, fibroblasts, and various stromal cells; a given cytokine may be produced by more than one type of cell.
Some cytokines have been developed into protein therapeutics using recombinant DNA technology. Recombinant cytokines being used as drugs as of 2014 include:
Bone morphogenetic protein (BMP), used to treat bone-related conditions
Erythropoietin (EPO), used to treat anemia
Granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), used to treat neutropenia in cancer patients
Granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), used to treat neutropenia and fungal infections in cancer patients
Interferon alfa, used to treat hepatitis C and multiple sclerosis
Interferon beta, used to treat multiple sclerosis
Interleukin 2 (IL-2), used to treat cancer.
Interleukin 11 (IL-11), used to treat thrombocytopenia in cancer patients.
Interferon gamma is used to treat chronic granulomatous disease and osteopetrosis
This report contains market size and forecasts of Recombinant Cytokines Drug in global, including the following market information:
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (KG)
Global top five Recombinant Cytokines Drug companies in 2021 (%)
The global Recombinant Cytokines Drug market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interferon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Recombinant Cytokines Drug include Roche, Merck, Bayer, Biogen Idec, Gensci, Huaxin, Triprime, Sinovac and Zhaoke, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Recombinant Cytokines Drug manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Interferon
- Recombinant Human Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating
- Erythropoietin (EPO)
- Recombinant Human Thrombopoietin
- Others
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hepatitis B
- Hepatitis C
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Tumor Therapy
- Wound Healing
- Others
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (KG)
Global Recombinant Cytokines Drug Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Recombinant Cytokines Drug revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Recombinant Cytokines Drug revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Recombinant Cytokines Drug sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (KG)
- Key companies Recombinant Cytokines Drug sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Roche
- Merck
- Bayer
- Biogen Idec
- Gensci
- Huaxin
- Triprime
- Sinovac
- Zhaoke
- Kawin
- Abcam plc
- R&D Systems
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- BioLegend
- Invitrogen
- OriGene
- Biorbyt
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Shijiazhuang Pharmaceutical
- Amgen
- Johnson & Johnson
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
