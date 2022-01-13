Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Synthetic rubbers (elastomers) are long-chain polymers with special chemical and physical as well as mechanical properties. These materials have chemical stability, high abrasion resistance, strength, and good dimensional stability. Many of these properties are imparted to theoriginal polymer through crosslinking agents and additives. Liquid Synthetic Rubber are low molecular weight, liquid polymers of synthetic rubber.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Liquid Synthetic Rubber in global, including the following market information:

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/download-sample/117250/global-liquid-synthetic-rubber-market-2022-2028-337

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Liquid Synthetic Rubber companies in 2021 (%)

The global Liquid Synthetic Rubber market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Isoprene Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Liquid Synthetic Rubber include Royal Adhesives & Sealants, TER HELL & Co. GmbH, Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd., Kuraray Co., Ltd., Synthomer plc, Nippon Soda Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC) and Efremov Synthetic Rubber. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Liquid Synthetic Rubber manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Isoprene

Liquid Butadiene

Liquid Styrene Butadiene

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Tire

Industrial Rubber

Adhesive

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Liquid Synthetic Rubber revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Liquid Synthetic Rubber revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Liquid Synthetic Rubber sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Liquid Synthetic Rubber sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

TER HELL & Co. GmbH

Puyang Linshi Chemical New Material Co., Ltd.

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

Synthomer plc

Nippon Soda Co., Ltd.

Evonik Industries AG

Kumho Petrochemical Co., Ltd. (KKPC)

Efremov Synthetic Rubber

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/reports/117250/global-liquid-synthetic-rubber-market-2022-2028-337

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Liquid Synthetic Rubber Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Liquid Synthetic Rubber Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Liquid Synthetic Rubber Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Liquid Synthetic Rubber Companies

4 Sights by Product

CONTACT US:

North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.

International: +1(646)-781-7170

Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/