Disposable Scalpel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Disposable scalpel belongs to the medical device. The existing surgical blade is used together with the shank. Many people often use the same blade or the shank repeatedly, and there is a chance of cross infection. However, the disposable scalpel blade is integrated with the shank. The blade blade has a multi-grinding angle and the edge is extremely sharp, and is sterilized after packaging. Disposable after use, one-time use, to avoid cross-infection.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Disposable Scalpel in global, including the following market information:

Global Disposable Scalpel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Disposable Scalpel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Disposable Scalpel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Disposable Scalpel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Non-sterile Disposable Scalpel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Disposable Scalpel include Hill-Rom, Swann-Morton, KAI Group, Feather, BD, Mani, Huaiyin Medical, Shinva and SteriLance, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Disposable Scalpel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Disposable Scalpel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Scalpel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Non-sterile Disposable Scalpel

Sterile Disposable Scalpel

Global Disposable Scalpel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Scalpel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hosptial

Clinic

Others

Global Disposable Scalpel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Disposable Scalpel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Disposable Scalpel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Disposable Scalpel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Disposable Scalpel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Disposable Scalpel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hill-Rom

Swann-Morton

KAI Group

Feather

BD

Mani

Huaiyin Medical

Shinva

SteriLance

Hu-Friedy

Ailee

Shanghai Surgical

Geister

