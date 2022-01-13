DC Motor Control Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A DC motor controller is a device that works alongside a microcontroller, the batteries and motors. Most controllers have under-voltage, over-voltage, short circuit protection, current limit protection, thermal protection and voltage transients.
This report contains market size and forecasts of DC Motor Control Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five DC Motor Control Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global DC Motor Control Devices market was valued at 700.8 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 882.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Brushed Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of DC Motor Control Devices include ABB, Eaton Corporation Plc, General Electric, OMRON Corporation, KB Electronics, Inc., Rockwell Automatic, Inc., Schneider Electric SE, STMicroelectronics and Toshiba Corporation. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the DC Motor Control Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Brushed
- Brushless
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Consumer Electronics
- Automotive & Transportation
- Industrial
- Medical Devices
- Others
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies DC Motor Control Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies DC Motor Control Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies DC Motor Control Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies DC Motor Control Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ABB
- Eaton Corporation Plc
- General Electric
- OMRON Corporation
- KB Electronics, Inc.
- Rockwell Automatic, Inc.
- Schneider Electric SE
- STMicroelectronics
- Toshiba Corporation
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 DC Motor Control Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global DC Motor Control Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global DC Motor Control Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global DC Motor Control Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global DC Motor Control Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top DC Motor Control Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global DC Motor Control Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global DC Motor Control Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global DC Motor Control Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global DC Motor Control Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 DC Motor Control Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers DC Motor Control Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Motor Control Devices Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 DC Motor Control Devices Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 DC Motor Control Devices Companies
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/