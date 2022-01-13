Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Cholinesterase inhibitors (also called acetylcholinesterase inhibitors) are a group of medicines that block the normal breakdown of acetylcholine. Acetylcholine is the main neurotransmitter found in the body and has functions in both the peripheral nervous system and the central nervous system. For example, acetylcholine is released by motor neurons to activate muscles; acetylcholine also has an important role in arousal, attention, learning, memory and motivation.
Cholinesterase inhibitors block the action of the enzyme cholinesterase, which is responsible for breaking down acetylcholine. This increases levels of acetylcholine in the synaptic cleft (the space between two nerve endings).
The main use of cholinesterase inhibitors is for the treatment of dementia in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. People with Alzheimer’s disease have reduced levels of acetylcholine in the brain. Cholinesterase inhibitors have been shown to have a modest effect on dementia symptoms such as cognition.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cholinesterase Inhibitors in global, including the following market information:
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Cholinesterase Inhibitors companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cholinesterase Inhibitors market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Haboyin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cholinesterase Inhibitors include Pfizer, Shionogi Pharma, Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd, Novartis, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck, Eli Lily & Co, Taloph pharmaceutical and Forward group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Cholinesterase Inhibitors manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Haboyin
- Tacrine
- Donepezil
- Rivastigmine
- Galantamine
- Others
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Mild Patient
- Moderate Patient
- Serious Patient
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Cholinesterase Inhibitors revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Cholinesterase Inhibitors revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Cholinesterase Inhibitors sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Cholinesterase Inhibitors sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Pfizer
- Shionogi Pharma
- Daiichi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
- Novartis
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche
- Merck
- Eli Lily & Co
- Taloph pharmaceutical
- Forward group
- Eisai Co., Ltd
- ACI HealthCare Limited
- Actavis Elizabeth LLC
- Alembic pharms Ltd
- Aurobindo
- Cadila pharms Ltd
- Cipla Ltd
- CSPC Ouyi
- Dexcel pharma
- Dr.Reddy’s
- Heritage Pharma
- Hetero Labs Ltd
- Indicus Pharma
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Cholinesterase Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Cholinesterase Inhibitors Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Cholinesterase Inhibitors Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cholinesterase Inhibitors Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Cholinesterase Inhibitors Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Cholinesterase Inhibitor
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Sales Market Report 2021
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Research Report 2021
Covid-19 Impact on Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Insights, Forecast to 2026
Global Cholinesterase Inhibitors Market Analysis 2020 with Top Companies, Production, Consumption,Price and Growth Rate