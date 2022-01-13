Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Neurovascular Devices Support Devices in global, including the following market information:
- Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Neurovascular Devices Support Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices market was valued at 190 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 270.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Microcatheters Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Neurovascular Devices Support Devices include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Terumo, Penumbra, Microport Scientific Corporation, Abbott Vascular and W. L. Gore & Associates, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Neurovascular Devices Support Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Microcatheters
- Microguidewires
Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Units
Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Neurovascular Devices Support Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Neurovascular Devices Support Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Neurovascular Devices Support Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Neurovascular Devices Support Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Stryker Corporation
Johnson & Johnson
Medtronic
Terumo
Penumbra
Microport Scientific Corporation
Abbott Vascular
W. L. Gore & Associates
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Neurovascular Devices Support Devices Pl
