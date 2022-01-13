Matrix Converter Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Matrix Converter in global, including the following market information:

Global Matrix Converter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Matrix Converter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Matrix Converter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Matrix Converter market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

CMC Matrix Converter Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Matrix Converter include Fuji Eletric, Yaskawa, ABB, Mitsubishi Electric, Hitachi Electric, Siemens Electric, Toyo Electric, Samsung and Hyundai, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Matrix Converter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Matrix Converter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Matrix Converter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

CMC Matrix Converter

IMC Matrix Converter

Global Matrix Converter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Matrix Converter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Industrial Machines

Fans or Pumps

Other

Global Matrix Converter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Matrix Converter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Matrix Converter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Matrix Converter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Matrix Converter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Matrix Converter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fuji Eletric

Yaskawa

ABB

Mitsubishi Electric

Hitachi Electric

Siemens Electric

Toyo Electric

Samsung

Hyundai

ARVI Systems & Controls

Bonfiglioli Transmissions

Riello PCI

Emerson Network Power

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Matrix Converter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Matrix Converter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Matrix Converter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Matrix Converter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Matrix Converter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Matrix Converter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Matrix Converter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Matrix Converter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Matrix Converter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Matrix Converter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Matrix Converter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Matrix Converter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Matrix Converter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matrix Converter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Matrix Converter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Matrix Converter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Matrix Converter Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

