Quinacridone Red Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Quinacridone is an organic molecule used in the formation of organic pigments. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula C20H12N2O2. Quinacridone pigments comprise an important class of organic pigments. Its linear form is particularly important for exploiting it commercially. Quinacridone pigments are very novel pigments that have many diverse applications. Quinacridone pigments generally produce seven types of bright and intense colors. They are preferred compared to other pigments due to its excellent bleed and resistance to heat, its deep and vibrant colors, its high transparencies and its very good tinting value and working properties among other things.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quinacridone Red Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Quinacridone Red Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quinacridone Red Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PIGMENT Red 122 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quinacridone Red Pigments include BASF, Clariant, Sun Chemical (DIC), Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical, Heubach, Trust Chem, Lona Industries and Pidilite Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quinacridone Red Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PIGMENT Red 122

PIGMENT Red 202

PIGMENT Red 282

PIGMENT Red 206

Others

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing Ink

Paints and Coatings

Plastics Industry

Textiles Industry

Others

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quinacridone Red Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quinacridone Red Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quinacridone Red Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Quinacridone Red Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Clariant

Sun Chemical (DIC)

Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical

Heubach

Trust Chem

Lona Industries

Pidilite Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quinacridone Red Pigments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Quinacridone Red Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quinacridone Red Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Quinacridone Red Pigments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinacridone Red Pigments Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quinacridone Red Pigments Companies

