Lipstick Packing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Lipstick Packing in global, including the following market information:
- Global Lipstick Packing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Lipstick Packing Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Lipstick Packing companies in 2021 (%)
The global Lipstick Packing market was valued at 350.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 507.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Plastic Packing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Lipstick Packing include Albea, ILEOS, HCP, World Wide Packaging, LIBO Cosmetics, RPC Group, The Packaging Company (TPC), Collcap Packaging Limited and BaoYu, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Lipstick Packing manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Lipstick Packing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Lipstick Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Plastic Packing
- Metal Packing
- Other
Global Lipstick Packing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lipstick Packing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- High-end Consumption
- Ordinary Consumption
Global Lipstick Packing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Lipstick Packing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Lipstick Packing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Lipstick Packing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Lipstick Packing sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Lipstick Packing sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Albea
ILEOS
HCP
World Wide Packaging
LIBO Cosmetics
RPC Group
The Packaging Company (TPC)
Collcap Packaging Limited
BaoYu
GCC Packaging
IMS Packaging
Kindu Packing
Quadpack
Yuga
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Lipstick Packing Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Lipstick Packing Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Lipstick Packing Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Lipstick Packing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Lipstick Packing Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Lipstick Packing Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Lipstick Packing Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Lipstick Packing Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Lipstick Packing Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Lipstick Packing Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Lipstick Packing Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Lipstick Packing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Lipstick Packing Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lipstick Packing Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Lipstick Packing Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Lipstick Packing Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Lipstick Packing Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
