Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Quinacridone is an organic molecule used in the formation of organic pigments. It is an organic compound with the molecular formula C20H12N2O2. Quinacridone pigments comprise an important class of organic pigments. Its linear form is particularly important for exploiting it commercially. Quinacridone pigments are very novel pigments that have many diverse applications. Quinacridone pigments generally produce seven types of bright and intense colors. They are preferred compared to other pigments due to its excellent bleed and resistance to heat, its deep and vibrant colors, its high transparencies and its very good tinting value and working properties among other things.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Quinacridone Violet Pigments in global, including the following market information:

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Quinacridone Violet Pigments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Quinacridone Violet Pigments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

PV 19 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Quinacridone Violet Pigments include BASF, Clariant, Sun Chemical (DIC), Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical, Heubach, Trust Chem, Lona Industries and Pidilite Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Quinacridone Violet Pigments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

PV 19

Others

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Printing Ink

Paints and Coatings

Plastics Industry

Textiles Industry

Others

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Quinacridone Violet Pigments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Quinacridone Violet Pigments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Quinacridone Violet Pigments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Quinacridone Violet Pigments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Clariant

Sun Chemical (DIC)

Wenzhou Jin Yuan Chemical

Heubach

Trust Chem

Lona Industries

Pidilite Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Quinacridone Violet Pigments Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Quinacridone Violet Pigments Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Quinacridone Violet Pigments Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Quinacridone Violet Pigments Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Quinacridone Violet Pigments Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Quinacridone Violet Pigments Companies

