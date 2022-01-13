Global and Japan E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For Japan market, this report focuses on the E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.
Segment by Type
- Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether
- Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether
- Other
Segment by Application
- Varnish
- Printing Ink
- Plasticizer
- Industrial Cleaning
- Other
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Eastman
- LyondellBasell
- Dow
- INEOS
- BASF
- Sasol
- Jiangsu Dynamic Chemistry
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether
1.2.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether
1.2.4 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Varnish
1.3.3 Printing Ink
1.3.4 Plasticizer
1.3.5 Industrial Cleaning
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
