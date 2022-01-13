Global and Japan E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For Japan market, this report focuses on the E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in Japan.

Segment by Type

Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether

Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether

Other

Segment by Application

Varnish

Printing Ink

Plasticizer

Industrial Cleaning

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Eastman

LyondellBasell

Dow

INEOS

BASF

Sasol

Jiangsu Dynamic Chemistry

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Diethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether

1.2.3 Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Varnish

1.3.3 Printing Ink

1.3.4 Plasticizer

1.3.5 Industrial Cleaning

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global E-series Glycol Monobutyl Ether Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

