Automotive Electric System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The electrical system of a car is a closed circuit with an independent power.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Electric System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Electric System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Electric System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Engine Control Systems Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Electric System include Robert Bosch GmbH, Denso, Lear, Delphi Automotive, Valeo, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Hitachi Automotive Systems, Mitsubishi Electric and Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Electric System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Electric System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Electric System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Engine Control Systems

Chassis Control Systems

Auto Body Electronic Control Systems

Other

Global Automotive Electric System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Electric System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Electric System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Electric System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Electric System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Electric System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso

Lear

Delphi Automotive

Valeo

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Mitsubishi Electric

Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH

NSK

Eberspaecher Holding GmbH

Draexlmaier Group

Nexteer Automotive

Stanley Electric

Continental

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Electric System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Electric System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Electric System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Electric System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Electric System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Electric System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Electric System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Electric System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Electric System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Electric System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Electric System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Electric System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Electric System Companies

