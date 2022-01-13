Global and China High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the High Performance Rare Earth Magnet market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
- Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
- Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
Segment by Application
- Hybrid Vehicle (HV)
- Inverter Air Conditioner
- Energy-saving Elevator
- Smart Robot
- Wind Power
- Other
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Hitachi Metals Group
- Shin-Etsu
- TDK
- VAC
- Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
- Yunsheng Company
- YSM
- JL MAG
- ZHmag
- Jingci Material Science
- AT&M
- NBJJ
- Innuovo Magnetics
- SGM
- Galaxy Magnetic
- Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic
- Earth- Panda
- Magsuper
- Daido Electronics
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Rare-earth Sintered Magnet
1.2.3 Rare-earth Bonded Magnet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hybrid Vehicle (HV)
1.3.3 Inverter Air Conditioner
1.3.4 Energy-saving Elevator
1.3.5 Smart Robot
1.3.6 Wind Power
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 High Performance Rare Earth Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/