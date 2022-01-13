Automotive Chassisc System Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Chassis are the most important part of the car. The car chassis comprises engine, transmission system, brakes, axles, tires, and the frame.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Chassisc System in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Chassisc System market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Front Axle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Chassisc System include Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Magna International, Aisin Seiki, Hyundai Mobis, ZF Friedrichshafen, Schaeffler AG, Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH and Gestamp Automocion, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Chassisc System companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Front Axle

Rear Axle

Corner Modules

Active Kinematics Control

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Chassisc System revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Chassisc System revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Magna International

Aisin Seiki

Hyundai Mobis

ZF Friedrichshafen

Schaeffler AG

Benteler Automobiltechnik GmbH

Gestamp Automocion

Hyundai-WIA

Martinrea International

CIE Automotive

Tower International

F-Tech

American Axle & Manufacturing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Chassisc System Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Chassisc System Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Chassisc System Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Chassisc System Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Chassisc System Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Chassisc System Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Chassisc System Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Chassisc System Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Chassisc System Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Chassisc System Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Chassisc System Companies

