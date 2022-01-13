Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The steel-based metal structural insulation panels are generally installed in commercial buildings and factories to reduce energy cost and improve energy efficiency.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Metal Structural Insulation Panels in global, including the following market information:

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Metal Structural Insulation Panels companies in 2021 (%)

The global Metal Structural Insulation Panels market was valued at 35780 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 40860 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Walls Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Metal Structural Insulation Panels include Structall Building Systems, Nucor Building, Permatherm, Gor Stal, Tata Steel, Jindal Mectec, MIB Facades, Kirby Building Systems and Centria, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Metal Structural Insulation Panels manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Walls

Roofs

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Non-Building

Commercial

Residential

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Metal Structural Insulation Panels revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Metal Structural Insulation Panels revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Metal Structural Insulation Panels sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Metal Structural Insulation Panels sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Structall Building Systems

Nucor Building

Permatherm

Gor Stal

Tata Steel

Jindal Mectec

MIB Facades

Kirby Building Systems

Centria

Kingspan

Arcelor Mittal

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Metal Structural Insulation Panels Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Metal Structural Insulation Panels Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Metal Structural Insulation Panels Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Metal Structural Insulation Panels Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Metal Structural Insulation Panels Players in Global Market

