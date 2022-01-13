News

Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat Therapy Massage Chair in global, including the following market information:

  • Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
  • Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
  • Global top five Heat Therapy Massage Chair companies in 2021 (%)

The global Heat Therapy Massage Chair market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Full Body Massage Chairs Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Heat Therapy Massage Chair include Panasonic, Osaki, Family Inada, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, OSIM, Ogawa, OTO Bodycare and Rotal and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Heat Therapy Massage Chair manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

  • Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
  • Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
  • Full Body Massage Chairs
  • Upper Body Massage Chairs

Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

  • Household
  • Office
  • Spa
  • Other

Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

  • North America
  • US
  • Canada
  • Mexico
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Nordic Countries
  • Benelux
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Southeast Asia
  • India
  • Rest of Asia
  • South America
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Rest of South America
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Israel
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Heat Therapy Massage Chair revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Heat Therapy Massage Chair revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Heat Therapy Massage Chair sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Heat Therapy Massage Chair sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Osaki

Family Inada

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

OSIM

Ogawa

OTO Bodycare

Rotal

iRest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Heat Therapy Massage Chair Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Heat Therapy Massage Chair Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Heat Therapy Massage Chair Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Heat Therapy Massage Chair Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Heat Ther

