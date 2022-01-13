Window Shade Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Shades are ?soft? window treatments which are made of materials on a continuous roll to cover a large swath of a window opening, fitting snugly into your window and stacking neatly at the top. Shades are drawn up and down by cords or rolled up with a spring device. Shades have no slats or vanes and offer a smooth look to your windows; hence, they are called soft window treatments as the fabric and feeling of the shade is warm and flowing. Although you cannot adjust for light filtering, as with blinds, you can choose different levels of opacity for light preferences. Roller Shades, Roman Shades and Cellular Shades are the most popular ?shades,? with cellular shades topping the list as a favorite window treatment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Window Shade in global, including the following market information:
Global Window Shade Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Window Shade Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Window Shade companies in 2021 (%)
The global Window Shade market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Roller Shades Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Window Shade include Hunter Douglas, Springs Window Fashions, LLC, Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd, Tachikawa Corporation, Nichibei, TOSO Company, Griesser AG, Skandia Window Fashion and Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Window Shade manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Window Shade Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Window Shade Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Roller Shades
- Tie-Up Shades
- Roman Shades
- Balloon Shades
- Others
Global Window Shade Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Window Shade Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Commercial
- Residential
- Others
Global Window Shade Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Window Shade Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Window Shade revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Window Shade revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Window Shade sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Window Shade sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- Hunter Douglas
- Springs Window Fashions, LLC
- Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd
- Tachikawa Corporation
- Nichibei
- TOSO Company
- Griesser AG
- Skandia Window Fashion
- Lafayette Venetian Blind Inc
- Schenker Storen AG
- Silent Gliss
- Ching Feng Home Fashions
- Lutron Electronics Company
- Decora Blind Systems
- Budget Blinds
- Mechoshade Systems LLC
- Kresta Holdings Limited
- Legrand
- Louvolite
- All Blinds Co.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Window Shade Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Window Shade Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Window Shade Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Window Shade Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Window Shade Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Window Shade Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Window Shade Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Window Shade Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Window Shade Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Window Shade Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Window Shade Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Window Shade Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Window Shade Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Shade Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Window Shade Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Window Shade Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Window Shade Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Roller Shades
4.1.3 Tie-Up Shades
4.1.4 Roman
