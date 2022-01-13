Non-gravity Massage Chair Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Zero gravity massage chairs put you in the same position astronauts assume upon blast off, but, unlike a space launch, these chairs are designed to help you relax. The highly reclined position takes the stress off of your spine and elevates your feet and legs over your heart while the chair massages your entire body.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Non-gravity Massage Chair in global, including the following market information:

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Non-gravity Massage Chair companies in 2021 (%)

The global Non-gravity Massage Chair market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Whole Body Zero Gravity Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Non-gravity Massage Chair include Panasonic, Osaki, Inada, Fujiiryoki, Human Touch, OSIM, Ogawa, OTO Bodycare and Rotal and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Non-gravity Massage Chair manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Whole Body Zero Gravity

Half Body Zero Gravity

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Office

Spa

Other

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Non-gravity Massage Chair revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Non-gravity Massage Chair revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Non-gravity Massage Chair sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Non-gravity Massage Chair sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Panasonic

Osaki

Inada

Fujiiryoki

Human Touch

OSIM

Ogawa

OTO Bodycare

Rotal

iRest

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Non-gravity Massage Chair Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Non-gravity Massage Chair Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Non-gravity Massage Chair Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Non-gravity Massage Chair Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-gravity Massage Chair Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Non-gravity Massage Chair Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Non-gravity Massage Chai

