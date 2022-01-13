Smog Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

An air pump, also commonly referred to as a smog pump, is an emissions component that is part of the secondary air injection system. It is responsible for pumping clean air into the vehicle’s exhaust stream to promote a cleaner and more complete burn before the fumes exit the tailpipe.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smog Pump in global, including the following market information:

Global Smog Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Smog Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Smog Pump companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smog Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OEM Market Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smog Pump include A1 Cardone, ACDelco, AIP Electronics, Mercedes Benz, OKAY MOTOR, Dorman, Baolu, Bapmic and BMW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Smog Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smog Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smog Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OEM Market

Aftermarket

Global Smog Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smog Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global Smog Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Smog Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smog Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smog Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Smog Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Smog Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

A1 Cardone

ACDelco

AIP Electronics

Mercedes Benz

OKAY MOTOR

Dorman

Baolu

Bapmic

BMW

Cardone

APDTY

CPP

GELUOXI

KIPA

Kmotor

labwork

maXpeedingrods

Mazda

Pierburg

RPG

Volkswagen

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Smog Pump Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Smog Pump Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Smog Pump Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Smog Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Smog Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Smog Pump Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Smog Pump Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Smog Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Smog Pump Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Smog Pump Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Smog Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smog Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Smog Pump Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smog Pump Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smog Pump Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smog Pump Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Smog Pump Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 OEM Market

4.1.3 Aftermarket

4.2 By Type – Global Smog Pump Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Typ

