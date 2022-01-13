Smog Pump Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
An air pump, also commonly referred to as a smog pump, is an emissions component that is part of the secondary air injection system. It is responsible for pumping clean air into the vehicle’s exhaust stream to promote a cleaner and more complete burn before the fumes exit the tailpipe.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smog Pump in global, including the following market information:
Global Smog Pump Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Smog Pump Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Smog Pump companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smog Pump market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
OEM Market Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smog Pump include A1 Cardone, ACDelco, AIP Electronics, Mercedes Benz, OKAY MOTOR, Dorman, Baolu, Bapmic and BMW, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Smog Pump manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smog Pump Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smog Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- OEM Market
- Aftermarket
Global Smog Pump Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smog Pump Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sedan
- SUV
- Commercial Vehicle
- Others
Global Smog Pump Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Smog Pump Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Smog Pump revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Smog Pump revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Smog Pump sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
- Key companies Smog Pump sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- A1 Cardone
- ACDelco
- AIP Electronics
- Mercedes Benz
- OKAY MOTOR
- Dorman
- Baolu
- Bapmic
- BMW
- Cardone
- APDTY
- CPP
- GELUOXI
- KIPA
- Kmotor
- labwork
- maXpeedingrods
- Mazda
- Pierburg
- RPG
- Volkswagen
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Smog Pump Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Smog Pump Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Smog Pump Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Smog Pump Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Smog Pump Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Smog Pump Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Smog Pump Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Smog Pump Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Smog Pump Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Smog Pump Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Smog Pump Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Smog Pump Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Smog Pump Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smog Pump Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Smog Pump Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Smog Pump Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Smog Pump Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 OEM Market
4.1.3 Aftermarket
4.2 By Type – Global Smog Pump Revenue & Forecasts
4.2.1 By Typ
