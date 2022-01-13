Manual Pipetting Gun Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Manual Pipetting gun is a kind of Pipetting gun. It is always used for the removal of small or small amounts of liquid in the laboratory. The specifications are different. Different sizes of pipettes are used with different sizes of tips. The shapes produced by different manufacturers are also slightly different. However, the working principle and operation method are basically the same. Pipettes are precision instruments, which must be handled and stored with care to prevent damage and to avoid affecting their range.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Manual Pipetting Gun in global, including the following market information:

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Manual Pipetting Gun companies in 2021 (%)

The global Manual Pipetting Gun market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Channel Pipette Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Manual Pipetting Gun include AHN Biotechnologie, BRAND, Capp, Dragon Laboratory Instruments, Eppendorf, Gilson, Hirschmann, Hecht Assistent and Integra Biosciences and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Manual Pipetting Gun manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Channel Pipette

Multichannel Pipette

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Laboratory

Testing Institutes

Other

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Manual Pipetting Gun revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Manual Pipetting Gun revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Manual Pipetting Gun sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Manual Pipetting Gun sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

AHN Biotechnologie

BRAND

Capp

Dragon Laboratory Instruments

Eppendorf

Gilson

Hirschmann

Hecht Assistent

Integra Biosciences

Mettler Toledo

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Manual Pipetting Gun Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Manual Pipetting Gun Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Manual Pipetting Gun Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Manual Pipetting Gun Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Manual Pipetting Gun Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Manual Pipetting Gun Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Pipetting Gun Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Manual Pipetting Gun Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Manual Pipetting Gun Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

