Global and China High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027
High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
For China market, this report focuses on the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.
Segment by Type
- SH
- UH
- EH
- N52
- Other
Segment by Application
- Hybrid Vehicle (HV)
- Inverter Air Conditioner
- Energy-saving Elevator
- Smart Robot
- Wind Power
- Other
By Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- China Taiwan
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
By Company
- Hitachi Metals Group
- Shin-Etsu
- TDK
- VAC
- Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
- Yunsheng Company
- YSM
- JL MAG
- ZHmag
- Jingci Material Science
- AT&M
- NBJJ
- Innuovo Magnetics
- SGM
- Galaxy Magnetic
- Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic
- Earth- Panda
- Magsuper
- Daido Electronics
