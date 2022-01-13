Global and China High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

Segment by Type

SH

UH

EH

N52

Other

Segment by Application

Hybrid Vehicle (HV)

Inverter Air Conditioner

Energy-saving Elevator

Smart Robot

Wind Power

Other

By Region

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

China Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

By Company

Hitachi Metals Group

Shin-Etsu

TDK

VAC

Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech

Yunsheng Company

YSM

JL MAG

ZHmag

Jingci Material Science

AT&M

NBJJ

Innuovo Magnetics

SGM

Galaxy Magnetic

Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic

Earth- Panda

Magsuper

Daido Electronics

