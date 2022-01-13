News

Global and China High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • SH
  • UH
  • EH
  • N52
  • Other

Segment by Application

  • Hybrid Vehicle (HV)
  • Inverter Air Conditioner
  • Energy-saving Elevator
  • Smart Robot
  • Wind Power
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Hitachi Metals Group
  • Shin-Etsu
  • TDK
  • VAC
  • Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
  • Yunsheng Company
  • YSM
  • JL MAG
  • ZHmag
  • Jingci Material Science
  • AT&M
  • NBJJ
  • Innuovo Magnetics
  • SGM
  • Galaxy Magnetic
  • Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic
  • Earth- Panda
  • Magsuper
  • Daido Electronics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 SH
1.2.3 UH
1.2.4 EH
1.2.5 N52
1.2.6 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hybrid Vehicle (HV)
1.3.3 Inverter Air Conditioner
1.3.4 Energy-saving Elevator
1.3.5 Smart Robot
1.3.6 Wind Power
1.3.7 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 High-performance sintered NdFeB Magnet Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

