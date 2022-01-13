Hotel CRM Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
CRM software is a category of software that covers a broad set of applications designed to help businesses manage many of the following business processes: customer data. customer interaction. access business information. automate sales.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hotel CRM Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hotel CRM Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hotel CRM Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hotel CRM Software include Salesforce.com, HubSpot CRM, Infusionsoft, Results CRM, ProsperWorks CRM, NetSuite, Zendesk Sell, Less Annoying CRM and Claritysoft, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hotel CRM Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Hotel CRM Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Hotel CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- Premise Based
Global Hotel CRM Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hotel CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprise
- SMB
Global Hotel CRM Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hotel CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hotel CRM Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hotel CRM Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Salesforce.com
HubSpot CRM
Infusionsoft
Results CRM
ProsperWorks CRM
NetSuite
Zendesk Sell
Less Annoying CRM
Claritysoft
Freshdesk
Hatchbuck
KIZEN
Pipeliner CRM
Really Simple Systems
Supportbench
