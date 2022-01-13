News

Global and China Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For China market, this report focuses on the Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in China.

 

Segment by Type

  • Sintered Rare Earth Magnet
  • Bonded Rare Earth Magnet

Segment by Application

  • Drive Motor
  • Steering Control
  • Brake Control
  • Function
  • Other

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Hitachi Metals Group
  • Shin-Etsu
  • TDK
  • VAC
  • Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
  • Yunsheng Company
  • YSM
  • JL MAG
  • ZHmag
  • Jingci Material Science
  • AT&M
  • NBJJ
  • Innuovo Magnetics
  • SGM
  • Galaxy Magnetic
  • Zhejiang Zhongyuan Magnetic
  • Earth- Panda
  • Magsuper
  • Daido Electronics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sintered Rare Earth Magnet
1.2.3 Bonded Rare Earth Magnet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Drive Motor
1.3.3 Steering Control
1.3.4 Brake Control
1.3.5 Function
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Automotive Revenue

