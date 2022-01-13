Hotel Reservation Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A hotel reservation system works by processing secure online reservations made through a hotel?s website.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hotel Reservation Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hotel Reservation Software market was valued at 727.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1354.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hotel Reservation Software include innRoad, Hotelogix, Frontdesk Anywhere, Hotello, WebRezPro, roomMaster, RoomKeyPMS, Cloudbeds and GuestPoint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hotel Reservation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Hotel Reservation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- Premise Based
Global Hotel Reservation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Personal
- Commercial
Global Hotel Reservation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hotel Reservation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hotel Reservation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
innRoad
Hotelogix
Frontdesk Anywhere
Hotello
WebRezPro
roomMaster
RoomKeyPMS
Cloudbeds
GuestPoint
RMS
RDP
Maestro PMS
Skyware
ResNexus
Lodgify
eZee Technosys
