Hotel Reservation Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A hotel reservation system works by processing secure online reservations made through a hotel?s website.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hotel Reservation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hotel Reservation Software market was valued at 727.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1354.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hotel Reservation Software include innRoad, Hotelogix, Frontdesk Anywhere, Hotello, WebRezPro, roomMaster, RoomKeyPMS, Cloudbeds and GuestPoint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hotel Reservation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Premise Based

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Personal

Commercial

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hotel Reservation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hotel Reservation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

innRoad

Hotelogix

Frontdesk Anywhere

Hotello

WebRezPro

roomMaster

RoomKeyPMS

Cloudbeds

GuestPoint

RMS

RDP

Maestro PMS

Skyware

ResNexus

Lodgify

eZee Technosys

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hotel Reservation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hotel Reservation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hotel Reservation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hotel Reservation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hotel Reservation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hotel Reservation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Hotel Reservation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Hotel Reservation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hotel Reservation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hotel Reservation Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hotel Reservation Software Companies

