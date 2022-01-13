News

Global and United States Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read

Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

Segment by Type

  • Sintered Rare Earth Magnet
  • Bonded Rare Earth Magnet

Segment by Application

  • Hybrid Vehicles
  • Battery Electric Vehicle

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Hitachi Metals Group
  • Shin-Etsu
  • TDK
  • VAC
  • Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
  • Yunsheng Company
  • Daido Electronics
  • Jingci Material Science
  • Innuovo Magnetics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sintered Rare Earth Magnet
1.2.3 Bonded Rare Earth Magnet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Hybrid Vehicles
1.3.3 Battery Electric Vehicle
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

Follow Us On linkedin :- https://www.linkedin.com/company/24chemicalresearch/

Tags
Photo of grandresearchstore grandresearchstore2 hours ago
0 0 2 minutes read
Photo of grandresearchstore

grandresearchstore

Related Articles

Grain and Cereal Crop Protection Sales Market Emerging Technologies, Rising Trends Research 2027 – Bayer Cropscience, Hansen, Guangzhou Qianyi, Kalsec, AICACOLOR, etc

4 weeks ago

Sodium Hexametaphosphate Market to Witness Rapid Growth by 2028 | Nandian Chemical, ICL Performance Products, Jinshi

2 weeks ago

Gigabit Interface Converter (GBIC) Market Research Report and Forecast to 2028 – Cisco, D-Link, NETGEAR

December 13, 2021

Shoulder Implants Market Trends Analysis and Growth Projection till 2027 | Smith & Nephew, Zimmer Biomet, Johnson & Johnson（DePuy Synthes）

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button