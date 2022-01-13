Nonprofit CRM Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonprofit CRM Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nonprofit CRM Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nonprofit CRM Software include Salsa CRM, Kindful, GiftWorks, NeonCRM, DonorSnap, DonorPerfect, Trail Blazer, ablia and Unit4, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nonprofit CRM Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Premise Based

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Enterprise

SMB

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nonprofit CRM Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nonprofit CRM Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Salsa CRM

Kindful

GiftWorks

NeonCRM

DonorSnap

DonorPerfect

Trail Blazer

ablia

Unit4

DonorStudio

MatchMaker

iMIS

MemberClicks

WizeHive

SilkStart

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nonprofit CRM Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nonprofit CRM Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nonprofit CRM Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nonprofit CRM Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonprofit CRM Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Nonprofit CRM Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonprofit CRM Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonprofit CRM Software Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonprofit CRM Software Companies

4 Market Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

