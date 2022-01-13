Canister Purge Valve Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The canister purge valve is a vital part of the Evaporative Emission Control System (EVAP). The EVAP system seals the fuel system of your vehicle to prevent harmful fuel vapors from entering the environment. In particular, the canister purge valve is an emissions control component that allows the engine intake vacuum to take the exact amount of fuel vapors from the EVA canister into the engine intake manifold.

In newer model vehicles the purge valve is electrically operated solenoid controlled by the engine computer. When your engine is off the valve is closed. Once your engine is up and running the computer continuously and moderately opens the purge valve. This action allows fuel vapor to move from the charcoal canister to burn in the engine. A hose connects all of these parts to form the EVAP system. Like many automotive parts, dust and dirt can clog the canister. The purge valve can even crack from harsh conditions in the environment. If the purge valve fails, it can cause problems for the EVAP system which will negatively affect your car?s emission output level.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Canister Purge Valve in global, including the following market information:

Global Canister Purge Valve Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Canister Purge Valve Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Canister Purge Valve companies in 2021 (%)

The global Canister Purge Valve market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

OEM Market Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Canister Purge Valve include ACDelco, Genuine, Intermotor, Duralast, BWD, Bosch, Dorman, Delphi and Febi, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Canister Purge Valve manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Canister Purge Valve Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canister Purge Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

OEM Market

Aftermarket

Global Canister Purge Valve Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canister Purge Valve Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global Canister Purge Valve Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Canister Purge Valve Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Canister Purge Valve revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Canister Purge Valve revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Canister Purge Valve sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Canister Purge Valve sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ACDelco

Genuine

Intermotor

Duralast

BWD

Bosch

Dorman

Delphi

Febi

Forecast

Kayser

Mopar

Motorcraft

OES Genuine

Original Equipment

Pierburg

Vaico

Vemo

Worldpac

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Canister Purge Valve Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Canister Purge Valve Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Canister Purge Valve Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Canister Purge Valve Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Canister Purge Valve Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Canister Purge Valve Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Canister Purge Valve Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Canister Purge Valve Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Canister Purge Valve Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Canister Purge Valve Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Canister Purge Valve Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Canister Purge Valve Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Canister Purge Valve Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canister Purge Valve Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Canister Purge Valve Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Canister Purge Valve Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Glob

