Global and United States Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Rare Earth Magnet for HDD market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.

For United States market, this report focuses on the Rare Earth Magnet for HDD market size by players, by Type, and by Application, for the period 2016-2027. The key players include the global and local players which play important roles in United States.

 

Segment by Type

  • Sintered Rare Earth Magnet
  • Bonded Rare Earth Magnet

Segment by Application

  • Desktop
  • Laptop

By Region

  • North America
  • United States
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • France
  • U.K.
  • Italy
  • Russia
  • Asia-Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • India
  • Australia
  • China Taiwan
  • Indonesia
  • Thailand
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Mexico
  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Middle East & Africa
  • Turkey
  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE

By Company

  • Hitachi Metals Group
  • Shin-Etsu
  • TDK
  • VAC
  • Daido Electronics
  • Beijing Zhong Ke San Huan Hi-Tech
  • Yunsheng Company
  • ZHmag
  • Galaxy Magnetic
  • Pinghu Geor Chi Electronics

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Sintered Rare Earth Magnet
1.2.3 Bonded Rare Earth Magnet
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Desktop
1.3.3 Laptop
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Revenue 2016-2027
2.1.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Sales 2016-2027
2.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021
2.3.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021
2.4 Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.1 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)
2.4.2 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Rare Earth Magnet for HDD Manufacturers by Sales

CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030

