Nonprofit Accounting Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Accounting software describes a type of application software that records and processes accounting transactions within functional modules such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, journal, general ledger, payroll, and trial balance. It functions as an accounting information system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonprofit Accounting Software in Global, including the following market information:
Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonprofit Accounting Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonprofit Accounting Software include Aplos, Sage, ablia, Cougar Mountain, AccuFund, Blackbaud, Unit4, Oracle and Saparkrock, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nonprofit Accounting Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- Premise Based
Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Large Enterprise
- SMB
Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonprofit Accounting Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonprofit Accounting Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Aplos
Sage
ablia
Cougar Mountain
AccuFund
Blackbaud
Unit4
Oracle
Saparkrock
Raiser
Serenic
Agilon
Orange
Sumac
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonprofit Accounting Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonprofit Accounting Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonprofit Accounting Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Nonprofit Accounting Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nonprofit Accounting Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nonprofit Accounting Software Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3
