Dried Lychee Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried lychee is made from lychee. Litchi is rich in nutrients, including glucose, sucrose, protein, fat and vitamins A, B, C, etc., and contains various nutrients such as folic acid, arginine and tryptophan. Eating Lychee is very beneficial for health. Modern research has found that litchi has the function of nurturing brain cells, which can improve insomnia, forgetfulness, and promote skin metabolism and delay aging.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Lychee in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Lychee Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Lychee Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Lychee companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Lychee market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Processing Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Lychee include Green Organic, Forager Fruits, WEL-B, Delicious Orchard, Fresh As, Nana, TIANJIN TTN Technology and SAFIMEX JOINT STOCK COMPANY, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Lychee manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Lychee Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Lychee Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Processing Method

Baked Dried

Freeze Dried

By Apperance

Shelled

Unhulled

Global Dried Lychee Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Lychee Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Lychee Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Lychee Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Lychee revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Lychee revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Lychee sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Lychee sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Green Organic

Forager Fruits

WEL-B

Delicious Orchard

Fresh As

Nana

TIANJIN TTN Technology

SAFIMEX JOINT STOCK COMPANY

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Lychee Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Lychee Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Lychee Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Lychee Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Lychee Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Lychee Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Lychee Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Lychee Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Lychee Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Lychee Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Lychee Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Lychee Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Lychee Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Lychee Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Lychee Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Lychee Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Lychee Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Baked Dried

4.1.3 Freeze Dried

