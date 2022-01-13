Account Reconciliation Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Accounting software describes a type of application software that records and processes accounting transactions within functional modules such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, journal, general ledger, payroll, and trial balance. It functions as an accounting information system.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Account Reconciliation Software in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Account Reconciliation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Account Reconciliation Software include Broadridge, AutoRek, ReconArt, SmartStream, Oracle, SS&C, Adra, BlackLine and Treasury, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Account Reconciliation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Cloud Based
- Premise Based
Global Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Financial Services
- Commercial Company
- Government Unit
- Other
Global Account Reconciliation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Account Reconciliation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Account Reconciliation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Broadridge
AutoRek
ReconArt
SmartStream
Oracle
SS&C
Adra
BlackLine
Treasury
Xero
DataLog
Cashbook
Rimilia
Fiserv
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Account Reconciliation Software Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Account Reconciliation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Account Reconciliation Software Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Account Reconciliation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Account Reconciliation Software Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Account Reconciliation Software Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Account Reconciliation Software Companies
3.6.2 List of G
