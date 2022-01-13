Account Reconciliation Software Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Accounting software describes a type of application software that records and processes accounting transactions within functional modules such as accounts payable, accounts receivable, journal, general ledger, payroll, and trial balance. It functions as an accounting information system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Account Reconciliation Software in Global, including the following market information:

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Account Reconciliation Software market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cloud Based Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Account Reconciliation Software include Broadridge, AutoRek, ReconArt, SmartStream, Oracle, SS&C, Adra, BlackLine and Treasury, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Account Reconciliation Software companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cloud Based

Premise Based

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Financial Services

Commercial Company

Government Unit

Other

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Account Reconciliation Software revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Account Reconciliation Software revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Broadridge

AutoRek

ReconArt

SmartStream

Oracle

SS&C

Adra

BlackLine

Treasury

Xero

DataLog

Cashbook

Rimilia

Fiserv

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Account Reconciliation Software Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Account Reconciliation Software Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Account Reconciliation Software Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Account Reconciliation Software Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Account Reconciliation Software Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Account Reconciliation Software Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Account Reconciliation Software Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Account Reconciliation Software Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Account Reconciliation Software Companies

3.6.2 List of G

