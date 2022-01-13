Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A FES device consists of a control box, about the size of a pack of cards, with a battery and electrodes. For foot drop, the device is usually worn in a cuff below the knee. This is where the electrodes can stimulate the nerve that goes to the muscle that would normally lift the front of your foot.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) in global, including the following market information:

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (M Units)

Global top five Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wired Device Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) include Bioness INC, Otto Bock, Odstock Medical Limited, Trulife, Hobbs Rehabilitation, MotoMed and HASOMED GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wired Device

Wireless Device

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Hospital

Home Care

Other

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (M Units)

Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (M Units)

Key companies Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bioness INC

Otto Bock

Odstock Medical Limited

Trulife

Hobbs Rehabilitation

MotoMed

HASOMED GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Functional Electrical Stimulation Device (FES) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Functional Electri

