Dried Longan Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried longan is made from fresh longan. Longan is a plant of the genus Suspension. Evergreen trees, usually more than 10 meters high, with small branches, puberulent, scattered pale lenticels. Because longan fake seed coat is rich in vitamins and phosphorus, it is beneficial to the spleen and brain, so it is also used as medicine. Longan seeds contain starch and can be brewed after proper treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Longan in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Longan Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Longan Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Longan companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Longan market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

By Processing Method Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Longan include Green Organic, Urban Platter, WEL-B, Chew Green, On Kee, Nana, NATURE’S SENSATION, Phootawan and THAI AO CHI FRUITS and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Longan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Longan Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Longan Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

By Processing Method

Baked Dried

Freeze Dried

By Apperance

Shelled

Unhulled

Global Dried Longan Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Longan Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Longan Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Longan Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Longan revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Longan revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Longan sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Longan sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Green Organic

Urban Platter

WEL-B

Chew Green

On Kee

Nana

NATURE’S SENSATION

Phootawan

THAI AO CHI FRUITS

Noenthong Garden

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Longan Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Longan Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Longan Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Longan Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Longan Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Longan Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Longan Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Longan Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Longan Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Longan Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Longan Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Longan Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Longan Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Longan Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Longan Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Longan Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Longan Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Baked Dried

4.1.3 Freeze Dried

