Delivery Takeaway Food Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Delivery Takeaway Food in Global, including the following market information:
- Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Delivery Takeaway Food market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Pizza Delivery Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Delivery Takeaway Food include Delivery Hero, Domino?s Pizza, Just Eat, Takeaway.com, Delivery.com, Foodler, GrubHub, OLO and Seamless, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Delivery Takeaway Food companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
- Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Pizza Delivery
- Chinese Takeaway
- Indian Takeaway
- Others
Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Household
- Office
- Others
Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Delivery Takeaway Food revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Delivery Takeaway Food revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Delivery Hero
Domino?s Pizza
Just Eat
Takeaway.com
Delivery.com
Foodler
GrubHub
OLO
Seamless
Yemeksepeti
Uber Eats
Amazon Eats
eleme
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Delivery Takeaway Food Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Delivery Takeaway Food Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Delivery Takeaway Food Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Delivery Takeaway Food Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Delivery Takeaway Food Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Delivery Takeaway Food Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Delivery Takeaway Food Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Delivery Takeaway Food Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Delivery Takeaway Food Companies
4 Market Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
