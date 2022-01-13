Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

According to global information company The NPD Group, 14 percent of buyers in the automotive aftermarket today make purchases online. While this industry ranks as one of the lowest for online penetration compared to other industries tracked by NPD, as it is relatively new to this space, consumer engagement is positive; e-commerce?s share of aftermarket sales has doubled in the last three calendar years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing in Global, including the following market information:

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/6711029/global-automotive-aftermarket-eretailing-2022-2028-90

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing market was valued at 55410 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 163810 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 16.7% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wheels and Tires Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing include Advance Auto Parts, Amazon.com, Alibaba Group Holding, AutoZone, eBay, O’Reilly, Genuine Parts Company, PepBoys and Napa Online, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wheels and Tires

Brakes and Brake Pads

Automotive Electronics

Air, Fuel, Emission & Exhaust

Tools, Fluids & Garage

Others

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Sedan

SUV

Commercial Vehicle

Others

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Advance Auto Parts

Amazon.com

Alibaba Group Holding

AutoZone

eBay

O’Reilly

Genuine Parts Company

PepBoys

Napa Online

JC Whitney

1A Auto

Rock Auto

Chinabrands

Keystone Automotive

Racerseq

Partsmultiverse

BuyAutoParts

CarParts.com

ACDelco

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/global-automotive-aftermarket-eretailing-2022-2028-90-6711029

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailing Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Automotive Aftermarket E-retailin

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States

International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414

Similar Reports:

Aftermarket Automotive Parts Retailer Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Global Automotive Aftermarket Appearance Chemicals Market Outlook 2022

Global and United States Automotive Tire Aftermarket Market Insights, Forecast to 2027

Global and China Automotive Glass for Aftermarket Market Insights, Forecast to 2027