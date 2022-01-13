Personal Identity Management Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Identity and access management (IAM) is a framework of business processes, policies and technologies that facilitates the management of electronic or digital identities.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Personal Identity Management in Global, including the following market information:

Global Personal Identity Management Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Personal Identity Management market was valued at 11340 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20140 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Access Control Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Personal Identity Management include IBM Corporation, VMware, Broadcom, Microsoft, Oracle, OneLogin, Centrify, Sailpoint, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Personal Identity Management companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Personal Identity Management Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personal Identity Management Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Access Control

Content Management

Global Personal Identity Management Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Personal Identity Management Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

BFSI

Government

Retail and CPG

Healthcare and Life sciences

Education

Global Personal Identity Management Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Personal Identity Management Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Personal Identity Management revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Personal Identity Management revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

IBM Corporation

VMware

Broadcom

Microsoft

Oracle

OneLogin

Centrify

Sailpoint

Broadcom

Accenture

Deloitte

Ernst & Young

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Personal Identity Management Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Personal Identity Management Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Personal Identity Management Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Personal Identity Management Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Personal Identity Management Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Restraints

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Personal Identity Management Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Personal Identity Management Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Personal Identity Management Revenue by Companies

3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Personal Identity Management Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.5 Global Companies Personal Identity Management Product Type

3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Identity Management Players in Global Market

3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Personal Identity Management Companies

3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Personal Ide

