Dried Aloe Vera Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried Aloe Vera is made from aloe vera. Aloe vera is one of the few edible species in the genus Aloe, and its products are widely used in food, beauty, health care, medicine and other fields. Aloe contains 75 kinds of elements, which are almost identical to the substances required by human cells, and have obvious health care value.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Aloe Vera in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Aloe Vera companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Aloe Vera market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Organic Dried Aloe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Aloe Vera include Nature Madagascar, ALO Snacks, Urban Platter, Frutoo and Migdisian, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Aloe Vera manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Organic Dried Aloe

Conventional Dried Aloe

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Aloe Vera Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Aloe Vera revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Aloe Vera revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Aloe Vera sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Aloe Vera sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Nature Madagascar

ALO Snacks

Urban Platter

Frutoo

Migdisian

