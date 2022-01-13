Used-car Trading E-commerce Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
E-commerce in automotive is starting to penetrate spare parts and vehicle purchases, with implications for OEMs, dealers, LSPs and customers
In the early days of eBay and Amazon, consumers marvelled at their own boldness. Buying on the internet was a step into the unknown: sending money to strangers to purchase items that they hadn?t seen and couldn?t touch. Fifteen years on, e-commerce no longer seems so alien. Checks and balances serve to keep buyers and sellers honest while transaction feedback mechanisms reinforce good behaviour.
That said, e-commerce remains the exception for the second largest purchase many consumers will make, after their house or apartment: a new, or nearly new, car.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Used-car Trading E-commerce in Global, including the following market information:
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Used-car Trading E-commerce market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
0-10 K USD Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Used-car Trading E-commerce include CarMax Inc, AutoNation Inc, Carvana, Penske Automotive Group, Sonic Automotive Inc, Van Tuyl Group, Group 1 Automotive Inc, Asbury Automotive Group and Hendrick Automotive Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Used-car Trading E-commerce companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- 0-10 K USD
- 10-20 K USD
- 20-30 K USD
- Above 30 K USD
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Sedan
- SUV
- Commercial Vehicle
- Others
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Used-car Trading E-commerce revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Used-car Trading E-commerce revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- CarMax Inc
- AutoNation Inc
- Carvana
- Penske Automotive Group
- Sonic Automotive Inc
- Van Tuyl Group
- Group 1 Automotive Inc
- Asbury Automotive Group
- Hendrick Automotive Group
- Lithia Motors Inc
- Larry H. Miller Group of Cos
- AutoTrader
- CarsDirect
- Autolist
- CarGurus
- AutoTempest
- Kelley Blue Book
- Car enthusiast Forums
- TrueCar
- Instamotor
- Cars.com, Inc
- iSeeCars
- Guazi.com
- UXIN GROUP
- Renrenche.com
- Hemmings
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Market Size, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints
2.3.1 Market Opportunities & Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Restraints
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Used-car Trading E-commerce Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Used-car Trading E-commerce Revenue by Companies
3.4 Top 3 and Top 5 Used-car Trading E-commerce Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.5 Global Companies Used-car Trading E-commerce Product Type
3.6 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Used-car Trading E-commerce Players in Global Market
3.6.1 List of Global Tier 1 Used-car Trading E-commerce Companies
3.6.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Used-car Trading E-comme
