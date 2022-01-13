Tinplate Packaging Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Tinplate is steel with a thin coating of tin for rust protection. A layer of white enamel is added to some food cans produced from this materials to protect the contents.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Tinplate Packaging in global, including the following market information:
Global Tinplate Packaging Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Tinplate Packaging Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Tinplate Packaging companies in 2021 (%)
The global Tinplate Packaging market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Prime Grade Tinplate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Tinplate Packaging include ArcelorMittal, NSSMC, U.S. Steel, JFE, ThyssenKrupp, POSCO, TCILTATA Steel, Tonyi and Massilly, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Tinplate Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Tinplate Packaging Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tinplate Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Prime Grade Tinplate
- Secondary Grade Tinplate
- Others
Global Tinplate Packaging Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tinplate Packaging Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Packaging
- Electronics
- Engineering
- Construction
- Other
Global Tinplate Packaging Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Tinplate Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Tinplate Packaging revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Tinplate Packaging revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Tinplate Packaging sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
- Key companies Tinplate Packaging sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- NSSMC
- U.S. Steel
- JFE
- ThyssenKrupp
- POSCO
- TCILTATA Steel
- Tonyi
- Massilly
- Berlin Metal
- Toyo Kohan
- Titan Steel
- Baosteel
- Qifeng Group Corporation
- Sino East
- Guangnan
- WISCO
- Hebei Iron
- Steeland
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Tinplate Packaging Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Tinplate Packaging Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Tinplate Packaging Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Tinplate Packaging Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Tinplate Packaging Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Tinplate Packaging Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Tinplate Packaging Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Tinplate Packaging Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Tinplate Packaging Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Tinplate Packaging Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Tinplate Packaging Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Tinplate Packaging Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Tinplate Packaging Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tinplate Packaging Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Tinplate Packaging Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Tinplate Packaging Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Tinplate Packaging Market Size
