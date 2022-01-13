Dried Mango Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dried mango is processed from fresh mango. Dried mango is beneficial to stomach, vomiting and anti-halation. Therefore, mango is effective for vertigo, Meniere’s syndrome, high blood dizziness, nausea and vomiting. The edible part of mango contains 0.6% crude protein, 13% total sugar, 0.3% total acid, 0.4% mineral, and contains 180 mg of potassium, 15 mg of calcium, 18 mg of magnesium, and phosphorus per 100 g of fresh pulp. 15 mg, VC25-50 mg, ?-carotene 500?5 000?g, thiamine 50?g, riboflavin 60?g, niacin 800?g, in addition, mango contains 30?126mg free amino acids (including 8 essential amino acids) ), the content of ?-carotene is high, ranking first among tropical fruits.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dried Mango in global, including the following market information:

Global Dried Mango Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dried Mango Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Dried Mango companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dried Mango market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

No Sugar Add Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dried Mango include BESTORE, Haoxiangni, Three Squirrels, Natierra, Peeled Snacks, Made in Nature, Essential Living Foods, 7D and WEL-B and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dried Mango manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dried Mango Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Mango Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

No Sugar Add Type

Low Sugar Type

Traditional Sugar Add Type

Global Dried Mango Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Mango Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Direct Consumption

Candy and Snacks

Others

Global Dried Mango Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Dried Mango Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dried Mango revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dried Mango revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dried Mango sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Dried Mango sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BESTORE

Haoxiangni

Three Squirrels

Natierra

Peeled Snacks

Made in Nature

Essential Living Foods

7D

WEL-B

Sunsweet Growers

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dried Mango Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dried Mango Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dried Mango Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dried Mango Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dried Mango Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dried Mango Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dried Mango Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dried Mango Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dried Mango Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dried Mango Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dried Mango Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dried Mango Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dried Mango Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Mango Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dried Mango Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dried Mango Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dried Mango Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 No Sugar Add Type

4.1.3 Low Sugar Type

4.1.4 Traditional Sugar

