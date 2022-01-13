Industrial Laminating Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Laminating Machine in global, including the following market information:

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industrial Laminating Machine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industrial Laminating Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wet Laminating Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industrial Laminating Machine include HMT Manufacturing, Faustel, Black Bros, Monotech Systems, Graphco, Kenmec Group, Equinox Precision, Comexi Group Industries and FRIMO Group GmbH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Industrial Laminating Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wet Laminating Machines

Thermal Laminating Machines

Dry Bond Laminating Machines

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Medical

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Others

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HMT Manufacturing

Faustel

Black Bros

Monotech Systems

Graphco

Kenmec Group

Equinox Precision

Comexi Group Industries

FRIMO Group GmbH

Menzel Maschinenbau

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Industrial Laminating Machine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Industrial Laminating Machine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Industrial Laminating Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Laminating Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Laminating Machine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Laminating Machine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Laminating Machine Companies

3.8

