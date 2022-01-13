Industrial Laminating Machine Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Laminating Machine in global, including the following market information:
- Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Industrial Laminating Machine companies in 2021 (%)
The global Industrial Laminating Machine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wet Laminating Machines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Industrial Laminating Machine include HMT Manufacturing, Faustel, Black Bros, Monotech Systems, Graphco, Kenmec Group, Equinox Precision, Comexi Group Industries and FRIMO Group GmbH and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Industrial Laminating Machine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Wet Laminating Machines
- Thermal Laminating Machines
- Dry Bond Laminating Machines
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Medical
- Pharmaceutical
- Food & Beverages
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Others
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Industrial Laminating Machine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
HMT Manufacturing
Faustel
Black Bros
Monotech Systems
Graphco
Kenmec Group
Equinox Precision
Comexi Group Industries
FRIMO Group GmbH
Menzel Maschinenbau
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Industrial Laminating Machine Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Industrial Laminating Machine Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Industrial Laminating Machine Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Industrial Laminating Machine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Industrial Laminating Machine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Industrial Laminating Machine Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Industrial Laminating Machine Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Industrial Laminating Machine Companies
3.8
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York, NY 10001, United States
International: +1(646)-781-7170 / +91 8087042414
Similar Reports:
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Sales Market Report 2021
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Research Report 2021
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Outlook 2021
Global Industrial Laminating Machine Market Insights, Forecast to 2026