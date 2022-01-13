Pre-Painted Metal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Prepainted metal is produced by adding paint or film coating to strip metals, primarily steel and aluminium, on a continuous basis.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Painted Metal in global, including the following market information:
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Pre-Painted Metal companies in 2021 (%)
The global Pre-Painted Metal market was valued at 18260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Pre-Painted Metal include ArcelorMittal, Tata BlueScope Steel, Haomei, SSAB, Nippon Steel Corporation, UNICOIL, MMK Group, Impol and NLMK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Pre-Painted Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Steel
- Aluminum
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Construction
- Transportation
- Consumer Electronics
- Other Applications
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
- Key companies Pre-Painted Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
- Key companies Pre-Painted Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
- Key companies Pre-Painted Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
- Key companies Pre-Painted Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
- ArcelorMittal
- Tata BlueScope Steel
- Haomei
- SSAB
- Nippon Steel Corporation
- UNICOIL
- MMK Group
- Impol
- NLMK
- SeAH Coated Metal
- Scope Metals
- Cascadia Metals
- Prassas Metal Products, Inc.
- Arvedi Group
- Wrisco Industries Inc.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Pre-Painted Metal Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Pre-Painted Metal Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Pre-Painted Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Pre-Painted Metal Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Pre-Painted Metal Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Pre-Painted Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Pre-Painted Metal Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Pre-Painted Metal Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Pre-Painted Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-Painted Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-Painted Metal Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Painted Metal Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-Painted Metal Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Painted Metal Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
