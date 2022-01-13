Pre-Painted Metal Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prepainted metal is produced by adding paint or film coating to strip metals, primarily steel and aluminium, on a continuous basis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Painted Metal in global, including the following market information:

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Pre-Painted Metal companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pre-Painted Metal market was valued at 18260 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 31730 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pre-Painted Metal include ArcelorMittal, Tata BlueScope Steel, Haomei, SSAB, Nippon Steel Corporation, UNICOIL, MMK Group, Impol and NLMK, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pre-Painted Metal manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel

Aluminum

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pre-Painted Metal revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pre-Painted Metal revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pre-Painted Metal sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Pre-Painted Metal sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Tata BlueScope Steel

Haomei

SSAB

Nippon Steel Corporation

UNICOIL

MMK Group

Impol

NLMK

SeAH Coated Metal

Scope Metals

Cascadia Metals

Prassas Metal Products, Inc.

Arvedi Group

Wrisco Industries Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pre-Painted Metal Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pre-Painted Metal Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pre-Painted Metal Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pre-Painted Metal Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pre-Painted Metal Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pre-Painted Metal Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pre-Painted Metal Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pre-Painted Metal Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pre-Painted Metal Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pre-Painted Metal Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-Painted Metal Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-Painted Metal Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Painted Metal Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-Painted Metal Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Painted Metal Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

