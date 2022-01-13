Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps in global, including the following market information:
- Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
- Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
- Global top five Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps companies in 2021 (%)
The global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vertical Twin-Screw Pump Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps include ITT Bornemann, Flowserve, Colfax(Warren), Leistritz, Axiflow/Jung, NETZSCH, Ampco Pumps, SPX FLOW and Wangen Pumpen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
- Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
- Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
- Vertical Twin-Screw Pump
- Horizontal Twin-Screw Pump
Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
- Oil and Gas
- Refineries
- Food & Beverage
- Storage and Transportation
- Other
Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Russia
- Nordic Countries
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Rest of Asia
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- Israel
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ITT Bornemann
Flowserve
Colfax(Warren)
Leistritz
Axiflow/Jung
NETZSCH
Ampco Pumps
SPX FLOW
Wangen Pumpen
Almatec Maschinenbau GmbH
Honghai Pump
Tapflo
Houttuin
RedScrew
Maag
Holland Legacy Pump Group
Tianjin Pump Industry Machinery Group
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Double-suction Two-Screw Pumps Compani
