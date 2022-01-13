Pre-Painted Steel Market – Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Prepainted steel is produced by adding paint or film coating to strip steel on a continuous basis.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Pre-Painted Steel in global, including the following market information:

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Pre-Painted Steel companies in 2021 (%)

The global Pre-Painted Steel market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Hot Dip Galvanised Steel (HDG) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Pre-Painted Steel include ArcelorMittal, Tata BlueScope Steel, SSAB, Nippon Steel Corporation, UNICOIL, MMK Group, Impol, NLMK and SeAH Coated Metal, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Pre-Painted Steel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Hot Dip Galvanised Steel (HDG)

Galvanized Mild Steel (GMS)

Others

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Construction

Transportation

Consumer Electronics

Other Applications

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Pre-Painted Steel revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Pre-Painted Steel revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Pre-Painted Steel sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Pre-Painted Steel sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ArcelorMittal

Tata BlueScope Steel

SSAB

Nippon Steel Corporation

UNICOIL

MMK Group

Impol

NLMK

SeAH Coated Metal

Scope Metals

Cascadia Metals

Prassas Metal Products, Inc.

Arvedi Group

Wrisco Industries Inc.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Pre-Painted Steel Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Pre-Painted Steel Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Pre-Painted Steel Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Pre-Painted Steel Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Pre-Painted Steel Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Pre-Painted Steel Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Pre-Painted Steel Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Pre-Painted Steel Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Pre-Painted Steel Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Pre-Painted Steel Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Pre-Painted Steel Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Pre-Painted Steel Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Painted Steel Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Pre-Painted Steel Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Pre-Painted Steel Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

